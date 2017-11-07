Promenade at South Mountain signs 3 new tenants

The Promenade at South Mountain, 8222 S. 48th St., has attracted three new tenants that have brought more than 30,000 square feet of new occupancy to the 109.310-square-foot property.

“These three office tenants each were attracted to the modernization that was recently completed at the property,” says Phil Wurth, CCIM, Executive Vice President with Colliers International in Greater Phoenix. “The Promenade now has a contemporary ambience and updated finishes throughout, both exterior and interior. In addition, the owner has added outdoor amenities and games that appeal to employees at the office property.”

Wurth and Charles Miscio of Colliers International serve as exclusive leasing agents for the property, which is owned by Dunbar Real Estate Investment Management of El Segundo, CA.

Association for Supportive Child Care, Inc. has leased 14,305 square feet at the property and will locate its headquarters to the office building in February. The non-profit, family services organization was represented by Grafton Milne of The Menlo Group in the lease negotiations.

Schlage Lock Company has leased 7,276 square feet at the property. Schlage took occupancy last month and is operating a new national training and educational facility in the space. Curtis Chickerneo of Cushman & Wakefield represented Schlage in the lease negotiations.

“Schlage and their broker took full advantage of the newly renovated suite at the Promenade at South Mountain and ownership was extremely aggressive in their approach to gain such credit tenancy,” says Miscio.

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions has leased 9.390 square feet at the office building and took occupancy in October. The company specializes in senior living administration and in-home nursing practitioners and is using this space as expansion of their growing business. Michael Sayre of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated Brookdale in the lease negotiations.

The Promenade at South Mountain is located in the Ahwatukee foothills adjacent to the Arizona Grand Resort. The property is conveniently located to Interstate 10 and US 60.