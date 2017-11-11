Quintero Golf Club goes high-tech

Order food to the 9th hole? Check. Track down a lost club? Done. Talk directly to the golf shop with a push of a button? No problem. The future of golf is here.

Just in time for the best golf weather of the year, Quintero Golf Club in Peoria has become one of the first courses in the country to implement a new fleet of state-of-the-art golf cars from Textron Fleet Management.

Players who visit this award-winning course will now be able to use one of the club’s ninety sparkly new golf cars. Similar to a Tesla, these cars operate on lithium batteries, which take a fraction of the time to fully charge and help preserve the environment.

“There are so many advantages to these new golf cars for both the players and the crew, it was a really easy decision to make this switch,” said Mike Poe, General Manager at Quintero Golf Club. “These vehicles take a fraction of the time to charge and last so much longer, it’s really an unbeatable energy saver.”

Each vehicle is also equipped with touchscreen video monitors that allow players to do a multitude of things, including tracking their GPS location on the map, placing food orders, and keeping score.

The Quintero team is also excited about the perks these cars offer. Perhaps most importantly, it helps the crew keep track of the pace each golfer is playing.

“We have an app downloaded on our phones and computers so we know where our players are at any moment,” said Poe. “If a group is going slower than the place of play, we get an instant alert and can send a team out to move things along.”

The golf course itself isn’t too shabby, either. The arrival of the new fleet comes fresh after nearly one month of overseeding, where the course shuts down and takes painstaking efforts to transform their greens from summer to lush, winter grass.

Known as a “hidden gem” to its 34-thousand guests each year, the national awards for Quintero continue to pour in. Most recently ranked by Golf Digest among “America’s 100 Greatest Public Courses” for the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Quintero was named the highest-ranked course in Arizona according to the list.