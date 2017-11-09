Rainbow Housing tapped for 2 new Arizona developments

A partnership between Bethel Development, Inc. and Rainbow Housing Assistance Corporation (Rainbow) has grown to include four of the developer’s properties, including two new developments currently under construction in Arizona.

Rainbow, a Phoenix-based nonprofit organization that provides service-enriched housing programs for residents of rental housing communities throughout the country, was selected by Bethel Development, Inc., an Ohio-based development company specializing in affordable housing, which has developed 29 affordable housing projects across Ohio, Arizona and New Mexico.

The two new housing developments — Creekview Village Apartments, a 72-unit family apartment complex located at 519 Miller Valley Road in Prescott, and The Revello, a 76-unit senior living complex located at 1600 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix — are under construction and slated to be completed in 2019.

Both developments were funded by low income housing tax credits (LIHTC) allocated by the Arizona Department of Housing in 2017. Upon completion, Rainbow will establish a wide range of onsite services for both communities, which will be provided to residents at no cost.

“Both the Creekview Village Apartments and The Revello are excellent additions to our growing portfolio of properties across the country for which we provide valuable resident services,” said Flynann Janisse, executive director of Rainbow. “It has been a pleasure to build a strong partnership with Bethel Development over the years, and we cannot wait for these new developments to open so we can further support residents of affordable housing in meaningful ways.”

Rainbow will provide its core service offerings to the community of family tenants at Creekview Village Apartments. Programs provided will include before and after school youth enrichment programs, computer training, financial literacy classes, job training, nutrition classes and a resident services coordinator.

For the senior living community, Rainbow will provide a variety of services to support residents over the age of 55. Programs will comprise computer training, financial literacy workshops, health promotion and disease prevention. There will be a food pantry available to residents and a resident services coordinator will also be assigned. Rainbow also plans to offer Web-Based Resident Applied Programming (WRAP), which will include live and interactive webinars.

“We’re excited to once again leverage Rainbow’s extensive knowledge in the area of providing effective resident services to affordable housing communities,” said Roger Simmons, vice president of Bethel Development, Inc. “Whether it be a senior community or family complex, Rainbow understands the unique needs of residents nationwide and implements programs that will improve their lives for years to come.”

Owned by Creekview Housing, LLC, the approximately 102,000-square-foot, Creekview Village Apartments complex will be comprised of six three-story walkup residential buildings and a one-story clubhouse. The property’s 72 units will be two- and three-bedrooms with patios or balconies. The property will also have a playground, BBQ area, walking trail and basketball court.

The Revello is owned by Revello Housing, LLC and will be comprised of one four-story building totaling approximately 81,000 square feet. The property 76 units will include one- and two-bedroom units designed for the elderly. Available amenities will include a library, computer room, hair care salon, BBQ area, pool and community room.

Rainbow is currently providing services to more than 85 affordable housing developments across the country and including these projects is involved with seven housing developments within Arizona.