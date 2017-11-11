Rainbow Ryders opens Elite Xperience Planners

Flanked by hundreds of tourism professionals, Scott Appelman, President and Founder of Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co., unveiled the company’s latest addition – Elite Xperience Planners. The announcement was made at the company’s 35th Anniversary celebration after remarks from Debbie Johnson, Arizona Secretary of Tourism and Rachel Sacco President & CEO of the Scottsdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“We have been providing unique Bucket List experiences for 35 years,” explained Appelman. “People constantly ask us for referrals for other one-of-a-kind experiences. The time was right for us to expand our business model and add those experiences.”

Elite Xperience Planners is creating customized bucket list experiences. A sampling of offerings:

A Monument Valley tour that could be customized with a horseback ride into a slot canyon to experience 1,000-year-old Anasazi ruins

Where to find cactus fries and rattle snake nuggets

The best times to go on a jet boat ride down the Colorado River or helicopter to the bottom of the Grand Canyon

Arranging a marriage proposal in a far away canyon

Becoming an “apprentice” dolphin trainer for a day

Or whatever experience a customer wants to create, the Elite Xperience Planners have the connections to make it a reality

Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. is the largest hot air balloon ride company in the U.S. The company and Elite Xperience Planners are housed on Covey Lane in north Phoenix. The company provides adventures throughout the Valley of the Sun for individuals, families, organizations and tourism entities. The company also has offices in Albuquerque, NM and Colorado Springs, CO and has plans to expand into Las Vegas, NV next year.

Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. was inducted into the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame, has been named a Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence Award winner for five years in a row, and last year made the Trip Advisor’s “Best Of” list for the World’s Best Hot Air Balloon Rides.

“We made all those lists because we know how to produce amazing one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests,” Appelman added. “We are excited to launch Elite Xperience Planners and expand our array of bucket list experiences.”

The celebration happened just days before Veterans Day. To celebrate that holiday, Rainbow Ryders is putting together Packages from Home to be sent to our military members serving abroad. Anyone interested in contributing, can drop items off at the Rainbow Ryders office through November 15th.