Sanctuary Resort earns two Stella Awards

Northstar Meetings Group – the leading B-to-B information and marketing solutions company behind Meetings & Conventions, Successful Meetings, Meeting News, Association News, Incentive and SportsTravel – has revealed the results of its first annual Stella Awards. Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa has been named the “Best Boutique Property in the Southwest” and has been recognized for the culmination of its two-year multi-phase renovation with a win in the “Best Renovation in the Southwest” category.

“What an honor,” said Kathy Massarand, director of sales and marketing for Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. “Our dedicated meeting and events team strives to bring guests a world-class experience in an unforgettable setting day in and day out. It gives me great pride to accept this award on their behalf.”

The unveiling of $2 million in renovations to its Spa Casitas and Spa Suites in February 2017 completed a comprehensive, two-year capital investment at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa. Conducted in three stages, the campaign also saw the May 2016 introduction of Spa House, an exclusive mountain enclave for small groups, and a complete redesign of the resort’s Mountain Casita accommodations in 2015. Together, the projects reaffirm the exacting standards that have secured Sanctuary’s position among the most celebrated resorts in the U.S.

Honoring 85 winners and 133 finalists, the Stella Awards celebrates excellence in meetings and business events, recognizing elite hotels, resorts and other suppliers for delivering quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals. After nominations closed in May 2017, finalists in each category were determined by meeting planners during an open voting period. Winners were then selected by an expert panel of judges overseen by the editors of Northstar Meetings Group’s leading brands, Meetings & Conventions and Successful Meetings. The list of winners can be found at stella-awards.com.

Lori Cioffi, senior vice president and chief content director for Northstar Meetings Group, said, “Planners can refer with confidence to the Stella Awards list when choosing services and locations for their upcoming meetings. These honorees are standouts and all have demonstrated their commitment to helping planners pull off a flawless event.”

Set high above Paradise Valley on iconic Camelback Mountain, Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa’s 9,000-square-feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space is an inspired choice for smaller and high-level corporate gatherings. Elevating the experience are extraordinary views from every vantage point. With a sleek, modern design that blends into the natural surroundings, the resort environment fuels creative thinking. Its intimate scale ensures privacy for every group. Meeting facilities accommodate 200 and are supported by an inspired food and beverage program led by celebrity Executive Chef Beau MacMillan and world-class recreation: group wellness programs at the award-winning Sanctuary Spa, the region’s largest infinity-edge pool, two championship tennis courts, hiking/biking trails, and privileges at top-rated golf courses. Groups benefit from distinctive amenities and top-tier services, including a dedicated meetings concierge to ensure a seamless experience and an expert team to schedule activities, coordinate theme events, and more.