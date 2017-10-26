Sanctuary Resort will launch Artist in Residence

There is no dispute that the stunning setting of Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is inspirational. But for some, the creative urge needs an extra push. Sanctuary is providing just that through its newly curated Artist in Residence program. The program lets guests rub elbows, paint brushes and other artist’s tools with some of Arizona’s most talented artists in a host of different mediums.

The program opens with a sunset reception with each artist on Sanctuary’s Paradise Views Patio. It continues with an Artist Workshop in another private venue called Praying Monk after the signature rock formation on Camelback Mountain. The workshop, priced at $125 per person, is designed for all levels of artistic accomplishment, from beginner to advanced. Guests will get professional instruction, insights on technique and the creative process, and materials to create a finished work of art. Following each workshop, participants are invited to join the artist for lunch in elements restaurant. Reservations for workshops are required and can be made by calling 877-265-1695. Sunset receptions are open to resort guests, spa membership holders and workshop participants with an existing reservation.

The Artist Lineup:

November: Linda Margaret Kilgore

Sunset Artist Reception: Nov. 9, 2017; 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Artist Workshop: Nov. 11 & 25, 2017; 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Phoenix-based multi-media artist Linda Margaret Kilgore takes inspiration from unorthodox elements found in nature, such as rose petals or broken glass, to create elaborate sculptures that are often displayed outdoors. Kilgore’s work appears in public, private and corporate collections, as well as in museums and gardens. At the Artist Workshop, Kilgore will guide guests’ creativity as they work with a range of exciting materials. Participants will use their imagination, along with color, form and art and non-art materials to create a finished piece, ready for installation or framing.

December: Joan Baron

Sunset Artist Reception: Dec. 7, 2017; 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Artist Workshop: Dec. 9 & 16, 2017; 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Master artisan Joan Baron has been celebrated for her innovative tile and mosaic work that’s inspired by the Sonoran Desert. She’s developed a signature line of handmade and glazed clay tiles, sculptural murals and sinks. During this workshop participants will learn to draw and carve a design into a clay tile form, the material with which Baron’s artistic journey began. She will lead guests through a hands-on project that will calm the mind and take guests into a creative mode.

In 2018, featured artists will include Beth Ames Swartz, nationally recognized artist featured in the PBS film Reminders of Invisible Light; Rembrandt Quiballo, professional photographer who will teach participants to take impressive photos on their smart phone; and Rosa Kilgore, who will lead an exciting workshop using sterling silver, semi-precious charms and amulets to create wearable art. Event dates will be announced in the New Year.