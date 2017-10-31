Scottsdale’s Scottsdazzle will be month-long holiday celebration

The holiday season is just around the corner, and the City of Scottsdale is back with its month-long holiday celebration: Scottsdazzle!.

Scottsdazzle is sure to make the holiday season more festive when it kicks off with a tree-lighting and holiday sing-a-long on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Emceed by local radio personality Marty Manning, and joined by members of the Scottsdale City Council, residents and visitors will gather to witness the lighting of the one-of-a-kind to Arizona tree and to join in with carolers at an impressive sing-a-long event that will be the start of an annual holiday tradition. Attendees will receive a song book and will be encouraged to join in with their favorite holiday hits.

The month-long celebration will incorporate several signature events scattered throughout December as well as other ongoing festivities and specialty artwork. The signature events and art installations include:

Two fabulous art installations along the Waterfront canal banks:

PRISMATICA has 25 giant revolving prism sculptures placed along the Scottsdale Waterfront. Visitors can walk among them to see city life in every color of the spectrum and turn the prisms to make the colors dance. After sunset, the enormous interactive kaleidoscope’s illusory effects reach a crescendo. The rotation of the prisms also triggers variable-intensity bell music.

Reflection Rising by Poetic Kinetics will engage the area along the Arizona Canal at the Scottsdale Waterfront. The suspended kinetic sculpture is designed to maximize the experience for viewers throughout the space. Beneath an open sky, tethered elusively on the cusp of flight, Reflection Rising is a constant reminder of nature moving around us.

Christmas Tree Lighting and Holiday Sing-A-long, Soleri Bridge: 7:00 p.m., November 25, sweet treats and cocoa will be offered, plus engaging holiday sing-a-long and more!

Canal Concerts: Various artists will perform live music on Soleri Plaza each Saturday night starting Dec 2 and continuing Dec. 9, 16 and 23 from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Santa Wine Around: Join the Scottsdale Wine Trail wineries for a wine tasting extravaganza on December 2 at 6:00 p.m. Arrive dressed as Santa or Mrs. Claus and receive a commemorative wine glass!

Miracle of Roses Pageant: On December 9, Old Adobe Mission Church will hold a pageant honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe from 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Scottsdazzle Art Walk on December 14 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. will feature an art walk, as well as live entertainment, up and down Marshall Way between Main Street and 5th Avenue. Free horse and carriage rides will also be available!

Cowboy Christmas themed décor and entertainment in Old Town throughout December. The celebration will take place on Saturday, December 9 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Details and location will be listed at www.scottsdazzle.com.

Sugar Plum Avenue: A holiday sugar plum fairy festival will take place on December 16. 3:00 p.m.-7 p.m. Find more details at www.scottsdazzle.com.

Lessons and Carols: There will be a live nativity and adult choir on December 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The indoor celebration of “Lessons and Carols” will include music, reflections and scripture.

In addition to these signature events and art installations, the downtown area will be decorated in the holiday spirit including:

Poinsettias and Geraniums hanging baskets throughout Downtown Scottsdale and other holiday décor will line the streets.

Lifesize menorah at Civic Center Plaza to be lit nightly during Hanukkah.

If these exciting events aren’t enough, many merchants and restaurants will offer holiday specials, cocktails, discounts and much more! Scottsdazzle.com will serve as a community resource and directory for these events and offers. The Scottsdazzle team recommends checking it often, as it will be updated frequently as the season approaches.

For more information visit www.scottsdazzle.com.