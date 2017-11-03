Social Venture Partners Arizona launches education pitch

Social Venture Partners Arizona (SVPAZ) is seeking innovative and entrepreneurial college students to apply for its inaugural Ed Pitch competition. Primed from its success after seven Fast Pitch seasons, SVPAZ is expanding its Pitch programs to focus on education. College students will have the opportunity to compete for more than $55,000 in a live event.

College students are at the forefront of discovering and generating solutions. While they aren’t far removed from the K-12 classroom, they are close to entering the workforce, and potentially, entrepreneurship. Which is why Ed Pitch will challenge our Valley community to bring awareness and drive change for students by students. In the months preceding the live event, students will be mentored on public speaking and developing their pitch.

“Our state’s education ranks are at a critical point and we’re following the lead from Expect More Arizona Progress Meter, Achieve60AZ and the #EducateAZ movement,” said SVPAZ Executive Director Terri Wogan Calderón. “We are proud to do our part to change the dire education ranking for Arizona.”

Five teams or students will advance to the final stage of the competition, using their training to contend for SVPAZ cash awards, as well as thousands of dollars raised during the event by attendees.

Interested students and groups of students can apply at http://www.socialventurepartners.org/arizona/ed-pitch. Deadline is Nov. 27, 2017. The competition will be held March 20, 2019 at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Lesley Miller at (602) 224-0041 or lmiller@svpaz.org. Last year, more than 700 business, community and philanthropic leaders came out to support the nonprofits. Let’s show the same support for our students.