Sprouts Foundation awards $2.2M to health and wellness causes

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation today announced it will award $2.2 million to nonprofit organizations that specialize in promoting health and nutrition education. Created in 2015, the Foundation raises funds through company and team member contributions, vendor partnerships and customer support, and identifies non-profits that reflect the company’s brand purpose of inspiring healthy living for all.

“Sprouts is proud to partner with organizations that share our mission to inspire, educate and empower every person to live a healthier life. We’re creating lasting change in our local communities by collaborating on programs like nutrition curriculum for elementary school students and urban gardening projects in neighborhoods with limited access to fresh, affordable produce,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.

As part of this year’s donations, the Foundation has committed $875,000 in multi-year support of organizations that align with its commitment to empowering children to make healthier food choices through nutrition education and hands-on learning. The Foundation’s support provides these partners with the necessary funding to scale up, expand and replicate programs that make a long-lasting impact in their community. Newly named partners include:

Denver Urban Gardens – A pioneer in community gardening, Denver Urban Gardens (DUG) operates a network of 165 neighborhood and school-based gardens. The Foundation’s $500,000 investment in DUG will create 10 new gardens and expand the organization’s Youth Farm Stand and teacher training programs.

Soil Born Farms – An urban agriculture and education project, Soil Born Farms empowers youth and adults in the Sacramento, Calif. area to discover local food systems and practice healthy living. The Foundation’s $225,000 investment will fund Grow Together, the nonprofit’s school gardening program, at 10 elementary school sites.

Spaces of Opportunity – Located in south Phoenix, Ariz., Spaces of Opportunity will transform an 18-acre piece of land from a food desert to a food oasis, providing low-income families and community members access to fresh, affordable produce. The Foundation’s $150,000 investment will help fund the farm’s community outreach and youth education programs.

In December, the Foundation will reach a milestone with existing partner REAL School Gardens, which builds learning gardens in low-income schools that are used as a hands-on teaching tool. Support from the Foundation is allowing REAL School Gardens to build 13 new learning gardens, expand to the Georgia and Tennessee markets and develop a multi-subject curriculum that engages students in STEM education principals using food and nutrition topics.

This month, the Foundation will award $430,000 in Neighborhood Grants to 58 local organizations across the 15 states in which Sprouts operates. These grants are funded through money raised by the Foundation and the support of Sprouts customers through in-store campaigns.

2017 Neighborhood Grant Recipients in Arizona:

The 2017 Neighborhood Grant application was available from May through August. For details on next year’s application, visit sprouts.com/neighborhoodgrants.

The remaining Foundation funds are being allocated across markets to health and wellness related causes such as Autism Speaks, Vitamin Angels and more. More information on the Foundation may be found at sprouts.com/foundation.