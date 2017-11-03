Stan Lee added to lineup for ACE Comic Con Arizona

Stan Lee, co-creator of Spider-Man, world-renowned comic book writer and former publisher of Marvel Comics; has been added to the star-studded lineup for ACE Comic Con Arizona, which will take place Jan. 13-15 at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Lee is known as the creative force behind Marvel Comics and was a co-creator for numerous popular Marvel characters, including Spider-Man. He also is credited with re-launching Marvel’s Captain America in the 1960s.

“We are committed to bringing fans the best of the best guests, and today’s announcement reinforces this commitment,” said Stephen Shamus, President of ACE Universe. “Stan Lee is an iconic figure and having the opportunity to take a Photo Op with his superhero creations come to life – Captain America & Spider-Man (Chris Evans & Tom Holland), will create a unique once-in-a-lifetime experience. Taking a Photo Op with all three will be a truly historic moment.”

Lee will be available for dual photo opportunities with Captain America (Chris Evans) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), as well as a triple photo opportunity with both characters together. Additionally, Lee will be doing solo photo opportunities and autograph sessions.

Lee also will participate in “Comic Con” night at the Arizona Coyotes – Edmonton Oilers game on Friday, Jan. 12, the night before the kickoff of ACE Comic Con Arizona. Lee will be on hand to drop the puck to start the game, and a variety of other ACE Comic Con Arizona artists and vendors will be available on the concourse for autographs signings and merchandise sales.

Along with the addition of Lee, local comic book creator and artist Todd McFarlane will be joining the ACE Comic Con Arizona lineup. Well-known for his work on Marvel’s Spider-Man comic book franchise and Spawn, McFarlane will host the Stan Lee panel, and will be available for autographs on Saturday and Sunday.

“Fans around the globe will have a rare opportunity to watch a Stan Lee Q&A Panel moderated by one of the greatest Spider-Man artists of all-time, and one of my favorites, Todd McFarlane,” said Gareb Shamus, CEO of ACE Universe. “Even I can’t wait to sit stage side and take in this panel along with superhero fans that can watch it streamed live around the world.”

ACE Comic Con Arizona officials announced one additional change to the weekend lineup. Hayley Atwell (Agent Peggy Carter – Captain America), who was scheduled to appear both Saturday and Sunday, will now only appear on Sunday. All Saturday ticket holders with VIP packages, photo ops or autographs will be notified via email with instructions on how to exchange tickets for the Sunday show or to get a refund.

ACE Comic Con Arizona is a division of ACE Universe, a newly launched experiential events company created by brothers Gareb and Stephen Shamus. With 20 years of experience and 175 Comic Con shows under their belts, the brothers are creating a new immersive experience that looks to redefine the industry and break the mold of the linear Comic Con business.

Along with Evans and Holland, other confirmed guests include Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier – Captain America), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon – Captain America), Hayley Atwell (Agent Peggy Carter – Captain America), Laura Harrier (Liz – Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Jacob Batalon (Ned – Spider-Man: Homecoming). More guests will be announced soon, including superstars from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

VIP Admissions, Photo Ops and Autographs can be purchased at www.aceuniverse.com, while General Admission Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster (www.ticketmaster.com). Additional ticketing information also can be found at www.aceuniverse.com.

ACE Universe has partnerships across key sectors including technology, media, entertainment, gaming, publishers, manufacturers, licensors and retailers to help create a robust experience for fans.

ACE Universe will be the first to provide free global live streaming to fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the entire Comic Con. Now, all fans can enjoy access to top-tier talent, breaking news and on-site programming as every aspect of the show will be fully streamed, social media friendly, and available on mobile devices.

ACE Comic Con Arizona is the second of the new ACE Comic Cons, with the debut event set to take place at NYCB Live: Home of the Veterans Memorial Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY, Dec. 8-10. In addition to these two shows, ACE Universe will announce more 2018 dates, cities and ticket information at www.aceuniverse.com and on the ACE Comic Con social channels at Facebook.com/acecomicon or @acecomiccon on Instagram and Twitter.