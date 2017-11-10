Sweatshop on Central opens at Uptown Plaza

Sweatshop on Central, a new yoga and modern fitness studio, will soon be taking up residence Uptown Plaza (100 E. Camelback Rd. #156).

Opening on Friday, November 10, Sweatshop on Central will offer a range of classes for clients of all fitness abilities and skill levels, including yoga sessions, cycling classes and barre workouts, ranging from 45 to 65 minutes, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Focused on dynamic synchronized breath and movement, yoga flow sessions will take place in the studio’s heated yoga room. Throughout the 65-minute class, inversions and arm balances may be offered with options for each level of practice.

Designed to lengthen and tone the body, Sweatshop on Central’s 60-minute barre classes will engage all major muscle groups while maintaining flexibility and promoting dancer-like tone and flexibility.

Sweatshop on Central’s spin classes will provide a cardiovascular workout that is both fun and challenging, building endurance and boosting riders’ heart rates. The spin studio will feature lighting effects and each class will offer upbeat music set to the hills, sprints and climbs of the ride.

Classes will be led by energetic instructors, including Ashley Zettler and Justin Levine. Zettler, also the owner of Sweatshop on Central, found Uptown Plaza to be the perfect fit for her new studio. “When we heard the iconic, 50’s-era shopping center was going to return to its’ former mid century glory, we jumped at the opportuntiy. It’s a perfect fit for our brand, with a studio of exposed raw elements like brick, steel and wood, plus roll-up garage doors that allow our classes to spill out into the courtyard,” says Zettler. “Plus, a little post-class pint at Huss Brewing, or a reinvigorating healthy bowl from Flower Child really completes the circle we’re looking to achieve.”

Sweatshop on Central will also have its own retail store featuring the latest workout gear, apparel and accessories designed for energetic lifestyles including Spiritual Gangster, Onzie and Manduka.

Follow along with all the developments at Sweatshop on Central’s website, (https://www.sweatshopcentral.com), and on social networks (@sweatshopcentral).