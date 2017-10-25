T. Cook’s popular Cellar Series returns with monthly wine events

Back for its third year, T. Cook’s popular “Cellar Series” is returning with an impressive monthly lineup of intimate events where Executive Chef Todd Allison pairs a custom, prix-fixe menu with a stellar wine offering from French, Napa Valley and Sonoma County winemakers.

The series runs from November 2017 through April 2018 and pricing includes the coursed dinner and wine pairings. Space is limited and tickets sell out quickly. Reservations can be made by calling 602-808-0766.

T. Cook’s Cellar Series

NOVEMBER

Veuve Clicquot Dinner with Winemaker Pierre Casenave (From France)

Friday, November 10

6:00pm reception, 6:30pm dinner

$250++ per person

Four-course dinner, plus hand passed hors d’oeuvres (Full menu & pairings attached)

Dungeness Crab Filets & Raspberries

Hudson Valley Duck Confit

Pan Roasted Wild Turbot (Main Lobster)

Cinnamon & Tahitian Vanilla Panna Cotta

**Veuve Clicquot’s winemaker himself, Pierre Casenave, will be leading the pairings during his first Arizona appearance. Every guest will receive a signed bottle of Veuve Yellow Label from Pierre.

DECEMBER

Grgich Hills Estate Dinner (From Napa Valley)

Thursday, December 7

6:00pm reception, 6:30pm dinner

$140 ++ per person

Three-course dinner, plus hand passed hors d’oeuvres

JANUARY

Caymus Vineyards Dinner (From Napa Valley)

Wednesday, January 17

6:00pm reception, 6:30pm dinner

$160 ++ per person

Four-course dinner, plus hand passed hors d’oeuvres

Caymus winemaker Chuck Wagner will host the event.

FEBRUARY

SIMI Winery Dinner (From Sonoma County)

Thursday, February 8

6:00pm reception, 6:30pm dinner

$160 ++ per person

Four-course dinner, plus hand passed hors d’oeuvres