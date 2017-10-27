Topgolf and Chapman Automotive announce 3-year partnership

Chapman Automotive Group announced a partnership with Topgolf in Arizona, which includes locations in Scottsdale, Gilbert and Tucson. The Chandler-based auto dealer group and the global sports entertainment leader have entered into a three-year agreement that will enhance the guest experience through brand activations, music entertainment, driver appreciation nights, giveaways and much more.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Topgolf,” says Chapman Automotive Co-CEO, Ted Chapman. “Our partnership will allow us to deliver a unique experience for all Topgolf members through the various activities and events offered at each venue throughout the year.”

As the official automotive partner of Topgolf in Arizona, Chapman Automotive will offer numerous social media giveaways, exciting special offers and access to entertainment events, such as the Topgolf Music Series Presented by Chapman Automotive, which is coming soon. They will also serve as the presenting sponsor for Topgolf’s Summer Academy program for kids, a golf clinic that provides kids and teens a fun, relaxed introduction to the game.

In addition, Chapman Automotive will host a series of on-site activations, including an annual Test-Drive event where guests will have the chance to get behind the wheel and drive various vehicles at an Arizona Topgolf location. The auto dealer group will also be the official sponsor for Topgolf’s Hole-in-One Challenge and its Bullseye Challenge, which will provide guests with the opportunity to win a Chapman-leased vehicle for a year and various other prizes.

“We loved Chapman Automotive Group’s vision for creating memorable social experiences at Topgolf for its driver customers and our venue guests,” said Topgolf Vice President of Global Partnerships, Rodney Ferrell. “As Topgolf continues our Arizona expansion, we look forward to growing our relationship with Chapman Automotive Group.”