Tour de Noel will showcase holiday design ideas and trends

The Celebrate Noel event —Tour de Noel — will showcase the best of this holiday seasons’ décor. As we approach the holiday season, many of us wonder how do we decorate our homes for the holidays? What are this season’s trends and how can I make my home sparkle?

The Phoenix Chapter of American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) announces the first annual Celebrate Noel event a special holiday design and custom home tour taking place on December 3. This holiday open house is a one-of-a-kind event and open to the public!

The gorgeous two-story, classic California style stucco home set in the heart of Arcadia will showcase this holiday seasons’ design ideas and trends. The home boasts charming views and intriguing architecture. Eight local interior designers will transform the expansive rooms into a beautiful holiday scape.

Event details:

Event: Tour de Noel

Date: December 3, 2017, 5:00 – 7:00p.m.

What: Exclusive designer holiday decoration and custom home tour, including private reserve wine tasting and chef selection of gourmet hor d’ouevres

Hosted by: Arizona North Chapter

Limited tickets available: $75 per person

For more information and tickets visit www.azn.asid.org or call 602.569.8916