Tracy Morgan returns to Talking Stick Resort in January

Start the new year with plenty of laughs as famed comedian and actor Tracy Morgan returns to the Showroom at Talking Stick Resort on Sunday, January 14, 2018.

One of the most respected comedians of his generation, Tracy Morgan has been making fans laugh for more than two decades. Best known for his long-term stints on “Saturday Night Live” and the Golden Globe Award-winning “30 Rock.” Since then he has travelled the United States in his headline tour, Picking Up the Pieces. That tour culminated in his latest stand up special Staying Alive, which is now streaming on Netflix. In 2018, he will return to television in a new series call “The Last O.G.”

A hilarious talent on the stage and screen, fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to see Tracy Morgan live. Tickets for the show will be available on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Please call the Talking Stick Resort Box Office at (480) 850-7734 or visit www.talkingstickresort.com for more information. Must be 21 or older to attend.

