UnitedHealthcare adds fitness benefit to Arizona plans

People enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans in Arizona will soon have a new fitness benefit that offers access to exercise classes, workout equipment and social activities at participating fitness locations.

In January 2018, Optum Fitness Advantage will be available at no additional cost to people enrolled in eligible UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans in 11 states through a large network of participating fitness centers. Plan participants will have access to the same services, privileges, classes and programs as the fitness centers’ standard members, including waiver of all enrollment fees.

“Optum Fitness Advantage offers people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans an opportunity to stay active and engaged in their communities in a way that supports their overall health and well-being,” said George Young, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Arizona.

Fitness centers participating in the Optum Fitness Advantage program in Arizona include are participating locations of Anytime Fitness, LA Fitness, Life Time, Mountainside Fitness, Snap Fitness and YouFit Health Clubs. Locations also include local participating YMCAs.

The Optum Fitness Advantage program, launched by UnitedHealthcare in Washington state and New Jersey in January 2017, has been well received by local Medicare Advantage plan participants.

“I go to my local YMCA almost daily at no additional cost, which means a lot when living on a fixed income,” said Nancy Chiu, a UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage member in New Jersey. “I am grateful that UnitedHealthcare is offering a fitness program that helps me improve my health and well-being.”

“Anytime Fitness and Self Esteem Brands look forward to serving UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members as part of the Optum Fitness Advantage network,” said Chuck Runyon, CEO of Anytime Fitness. “We look forward to working together to provide more fitness choices to seniors, both inside and outside of the gym.”

“At Life Time, we help our members achieve their health objectives and fitness goals, no matter their age,” said Mark Laylin, senior vice president, national sales, Life Time. “We’re eager to bring our world-class facilities and programming to Arizona seniors in the Optum Fitness Advantage network as part of their health journey.”

UnitedHealthcare, which has exclusive rights to offer AARP-branded Medicare plans, serves more than 4.3 million people in Medicare Advantage, 4.9 million people through its portfolio of Part D prescription drug plans, and 4.4 million beneficiaries through its Medicare supplement plans.

Altogether, UnitedHealthcare serves one in five Medicare beneficiaries nationwide[i].

For more information about Optum Fitness Advantage, visit https://fitnessadvantage.optum.com/.