USAA is adding 1,100 technology jobs at its Deer Valley campus

USAA announced today plans to hire up to 1,000 technology professionals between now and year-end 2020 at its Phoenix campus. For more information on how to apply or to see available roles, visit www.usaajobs.com.

This growth emphasizes the organization’s longstanding focus on superior member services by bringing innovative products and experiences to market, as technology advancements move at an unprecedented pace.

“Relationships are at the core of USAA member service, and our investment in people and technology enables us to meet our members where they are,” said Michael Pansini, USAA Vice President of Applications Development. “We are constantly working to design, develop and deliver the best possible experiences.”

Growing its technology capabilities is a focus for USAA as it seeks to anticipate changing member needs. Overall, USAA has seen steady growth in its technology-focused workforce at its headquarters in San Antonio, as well as its locations in Austin and Plano, Texas. Expanding technology capabilities in Phoenix is part of a larger strategy to hire the best talent around all of USAA’s campuses.

“As our membership grows and their needs change, our workforce must keep pace and evolve,” said Gay Meyer, USAA Assistant Vice President of HR Operations. “Phoenix is a great market for us, and with the area’s deep pool of tech talent, adding these roles in Phoenix makes sense.”

“Phoenix has been strongly focused on diversifying our high-wage knowledge economy, and now our region is competing with the nation’s top software development markets to win these jobs,” said Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton. “ASU’s leadership and concierge service in their way of embracing industry played an integral role in bringing these jobs to Phoenix. USAA is one of our top employers, one of our strongest corporate partners and most committed friend to veterans, so we more than welcome this continued investment.”