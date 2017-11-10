Here are the Valley homebuilders who earned SAMM Awards

Luxury home developments at Mountain Shadows, Kierland and Fountain Hills received multiple awards in the inaugural SAMM (Sales, Advertising, Marketing and Merchandising) Awards Wednesday night, Nov. 8 at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia in Paradise Valley. More than 200 people from the Valley’s leading homebuilding companies celebrated the industry’s success as real estate analysts spoke of an improving economy and no sign of recession.

The New Home Company took home five awards for the Villas at Mountain Shadows including Best Billboard, Best Outdoor Merchandising for Urban Homes and Best Individual Print Ad. “We pride ourselves on exceptional design, so to be recognized by the judges and our peers at the SAMM Awards is very special,” said The New Home Company Arizona Division President Pat Moroney. “We’ve put the utmost thought and care into the design of The Residences and Villas at Mountain Shadows to optimize unparalleled mountain views and to offer the finest in luxury resort living. These honors reinforce our passion for great architecture, so we could not be more proud of our entire team and talented partners on Mountain Shadows.”

Optima Kierland also received five SAMM Awards including Best of Sales for the category of Attached, Large Urban Community, Best Website and Best Digital Ad Campaign. “It was amazing to be recognized with such an honor,” said Optima Kierland Realtor Erin Maiorano, who was named Rookie Sales Professional of the Year. “Working for Optima, Polaris Pacific and with a team of inspirational people is unconstrained.”

Toll Brothers representatives celebrated the evening with four awards for their Adero Canyon neighborhood in Fountain Hills, including Best Community Branding and Best Interior Merchandising for Suburban Homes. “We are so proud of Adero Canyon, which offers contemporary luxury and an expansive indoor and outdoor lifestyle with panoramic mountain and city light views,” said Toll Brothers Online Sales Concierge Jacqueline Lara. “Toll Brothers is an award-winning Fortune 500 company that embraces a dedicated commitment to quality and customer service.”

Landmark Homes USA and AV Homes each received three awards. “The entire team at AV Homes is honored to be recognized for all the hard work that goes into making Encore at Eastmark (Mesa) an award-winning active adult community,” said AV Homes Vice President of Marketing Keri Couples. “Thank you SAMM Awards and judges for all of the accolades!”

Economist Rick Merritt, president of the economic and real estate consulting firm Elliott D. Pollack & Co., says population growth and pent up demand will cause a boom in the housing market. “Although 91 percent of Millennials say they want to buy a house, the age of homebuyers is going up.” He adds that student loans and credit card debt are the top reasons that keep Millennials from having the down payment needed for a home.

Jim Belfiore of Belfiore Real Estate Consulting says the three keys to success for home sales are: great design and function; a professional sales team; and homes that are priced right. “You have to know your competitors, your product, where it fits and what buyers in the area can afford.”

DLP Marketing hosted the gala. “The SAMM Awards brought together so much talent, experience and knowledge,” said DLP Marketing Founder and President Lori Ana Harrison. “These are the industry leaders whose efforts continue to drive innovation, inspire beauty, create the lifestyle Arizonans seek and fuel the Valley’s economy.”

Keystone Homes, a family business of third generation Arizona homebuilders operating since 1989, received the Heritage Award.