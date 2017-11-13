Valley Partnership will discuss development at airports

The Valley’s leading airports have long-range plans to develop the land nearby their operations. These billion-dollar airports bring millions of travelers in and out of our Valley and major import and export operations for local businesses. New land development in the surrounding areas will offer businesses expanded opportunities with cargo and transportation operations.



On Friday, November 17 at Phoenix Country Club, Valley Partnership will bring together leaders from two airports to offer insights into the scale and timing of these developments.

• Jordan Feld, Phoenix’s Deputy Aviation Director, will discuss plans for a mixed-use transportation center, noise-land redevelopment and major development in the Light Rail corridor.

• Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport’s (PMGA) Business Development Director Shea Joachim will offer an overview of the planned development of the Gateway Aerospace Park, the approximately 360 acres surrounding the reliever airport.

• Todd Hamilton of Cutler Commercial will join the conversation in sharing recent Industrial Developments and the future redevelopment of the noise-land surrounding the airport.

• Molly Carson of Ryan Companies will moderate the Q &A discussion.

Register for the event here.