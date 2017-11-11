Valley of the Sun Active 20-30 will host Wine Soirée

The Valley of the Sun (VOS) Active 20-30 Club will host Wine Soirée from 8 – 11 p.m. on Friday, November 17 at the Clayton House in Old Town Scottsdale. All proceeds from this year’s event support the programs and beneficiaries served by VOS Active 20-30 Club’s Valley Kids Foundation 501(c)3.

The annual event, now in its 10th year, will feature light bites from Herb Box, Tacos Tequila Whiskey, Two Brothers Tap House & Brewery, Serendipity Sweets and other Valley restaurants, wine tastings from Aridus Wine Company, and signature cocktails provided by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cruz Tequila and AZ Distilling Co. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment and dancing, a photobooth, a live auction and gift pull, and a champagne and diamonds raffle sponsored by Schmitt Jewelers.

Valley Kids Foundation’s beneficiaries for 2017 – 2018 include:

• Arizona Legal Women and Youth Services (ALWAYS)

• Amanda Hope Rainbow Angel’s

• Arizona Helping Hands

• Best Buddies Arizona

• Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona

• Child Crisis Arizona

• Childhelp Children’s Advocacy Center of Arizona

• Florence Crittenton

• Homeless Youth Connection

• Homeward Bound

• Mission of Mercy, Inc.

• New Pathways for Youth

• Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation

• Playworks Arizona

• Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)

This event wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our restaurant, beverage and jewelry sponsors mentioned above, in addition to: The Clayton House, Kendra Scott, Phoenix 20-30 Club, UMB Bank, Hivewire, Goodmans Interior Structures, Savills Studley, MD Skin Lounge/Gawley Plastic Surgery, Chapman Auto, Canyon State Electric, Culinary Dropout on 7th Street, Matrix Real Estate Network, Mirage Glass & Mirror, Calvary Portfolio Services, Drive Development Partners, Meagher & Greer PLLP.

Tickets can be purchased for $100 (regularly $125) using the promo code VKF25OFF by visiting https://winesoiree.auction-bid.org.

All attendees are encouraged to use the hashtag #VOSWineSoiree, the event’s Snapchat geofilter and tag VOS 20-30 in their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook posts.