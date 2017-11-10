Weitz awarded ENR Southwest Project of the Year

The transformation of an almost 70-year-old camp-style property at the base of South Mountain into an $18 million year-round urban program center for the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council called The Bob & Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls & Women at Camp South Mountain was completed in April.

More recently, Engineering News-Record awarded The Weitz Company with the “Project of the Year” award at its 2017 Southwest Regional Best Projects Awards competition on Wednesday in Phoenix during a luncheon ENR hosted to recognize all project category winners.

Following its selection of best project in the category of Cultural/Worship, The Bob and Renee Parsons Leadership Center for Girls and Women at Camp South Mountain automatically gained consideration for project of the year. Weitz, which served as the general contractor, was joined at the awards luncheon by members of the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council and the architect for the project, Marlene Imirzian & Associates Architects.

“It is humbling to have our company and this project recognized by ENR as project of the year in the southwest,” said The Weitz Company General Manager Kimberly Davids. “Our project team deserves an extreme amount of credit for making this honor possible by delivering a final product that is safe, sustainable and most importantly, conducive to helping the Girls Scouts accomplish its mission in Arizona.”

The center, which is located on a 14.5-acre site, increases the Girl Scouts Arizona Cactus-Pine Council’s capacity to serve more girls with relevant programming, ranging from aquatics to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) all year long. It includes approximately 38,000 square feet of new and renovated buildings, and the new Parsons Leadership Center offers spaces for large and small meetings and gatherings; 15, 10-bed sleeping cabins; three activity cabins; a demonstration kitchen and kitchen garden; two newly renovated pools; a Girl Scout museum and shop; staff offices; an expansive play field; archery range; campfire circle; stone amphitheater; and two labyrinths. Areas for tent camping with picnic tables, cooking areas and small grills are also on site.

Formerly known as Camp Sombrero, the center was built with significant design and construction contributions from former Girl Scouts who aimed to capture the spirit of the organization.