Wells Fargo CTO among 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology

Wells Fargo today announced its Chief Technology Officer in the Community Bank has been named by the National Diversity Council to its 2018 Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology list.

Kristina Draper, who was recently recognized at an awards dinner in California, has been with Wells Fargo since 1992 and oversees branch and ATM technology. She is based in Phoenix.

Draper was selected because of her outstanding contributions to technology at Wells Fargo and her empowering leadership. “Within our organization, Kristina is a role model who inspires other women in the field and she is an active mentor to the next generation of talent at the company,” said Jim Spicer, head of Wells Fargo’s Enterprise Business Technology. “She is a positive and passionate leader who holds herself and her teams to the highest standards.”

Draper’s parents emigrated from Columbia, South America prior to her birth. She proudly serves on the Board of La Fundacion El Hato, an organization that promotes reinvesting in the community, free education and job/skill creation in rural areas outside of Bogota, Columbia. She is also a member of Women in Technology and Latin Connection. She resides in Cave Creek, AZ with her husband and three daughters.

The National Diversity Council is a non-profit organization that gives organizations an outlet to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

Other notable women making the Council’s list include technological leaders from Facebook, IBM, Apple and Adobe.