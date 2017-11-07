West-MEC officially unveils 5th campus in Surprise

Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) welcomed dignitaries, city officials, educators and community members to celebrate the official grand opening of its fifth campus located in Surprise, Ariz. during their ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 3rd.

During the ceremony guests were able to hear from the West-MEC Superintendent Gregory J. Donovan, City of Surprise Mayor Sharon Wolcott, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. Project Director Tyler Shupe, SPS+ Architects Partner Mark Davenport and Northwest Campus Administrator Holly Medina. All six speakers thanked the Surprise community for their support through this project and walked them through the evolution of the futrue of the campus.

“This campus will train the future generations of leaders, health physicians, beauticians, technology and law enforcement professionals along with transportation mechanics. We wouldn’t have been able to make this happen if it wasn’t for our business partners McCarthy Building Companies, Inc, SPS+ Architects and all of the subcontractors that worked on the project,” says West-MEC Superintendent Gregory J. Donovan.

With the hard work of McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. and SPS+ Architects staff members, the first phase of the campus was completed early this summer providing five programs to high school students including Medical Assisting, Cosmetology, Law, Public Safety & Security, Physical Therapy Technician, and IT Security. The campus opened its doors to over 200 students in August and is expected to house over 600 attendees after the completion of future phases.

McCarthy Companies, Inc. Project Director Tyler Shupe says, “Our partnership with West-MEC is particularly rewarding because in addition to working alongside their facilities team to build state-of-the-art technical learning environments, we are helping to provide young people in our community with a place that allows them to receive the specialized training they need to pursue careers in a wide range of technical professions.”

Due to the support of community members during last November’s election, the passing of the West-MEC building bond is allowing the district to continue to expand opportunities to the residents of the North and West Valley. Over the next few years this campus will offer more programs including automotive, construction, STEM courses and will provide dental assisting and veterinary science programs during the 2018-19 school year.

“I am so excited to see the vision for a flagship career and technical education center come to life in Surprise! West-MEC is not only helping to revive Grand Avenue, but they are a huge economic development driver for our city,” states City of Surprise Mayor Sharon Wolcott.

Along with housing career and technical education programs the campus also has a salon where residents can go to receive a variety of beauty treatments including manicures, pedicures, hair color, perms, facial waxing and more. Guests who attended the ceremony received goodie bags that included a free gift card to the salon for a haircut or manicure and free box color as a token of appreciation for all of their support.

As the Northwest Campus continues to grow, Campus Adminisrator Holly Medina will use her experience working in education to help high school students and adults receive optimum education so they can acheive true career readiness.

Northwest Campus Administrator Holly Medina states, “Working here at West-MEC, I feel as though I am making a differnce in the lives of future generations as they get to discover their passion and pursue careers that will help them live the American Dream.”

Cutting the ribbon at West-MEC’s latest campus is a symbol of the economic growth that the district is dedicated to providing throughout the North and West Valley. The district will continue to act as an economic engine and continue to live up to its mission of Preparing Students Today for Tomorrow’s Careers five campuses at a time.