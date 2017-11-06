WESTMARC honors 25th Best of the West winners

Infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges facing development in the West Valley. PV|303, the City of Goodyear, and utility companies have collaborated to lay the foundation needed to attract development. Challenges met include bringing a major water line and a high-pressure natural gas line from miles away as well as moving a 230KV power pole to accommodate development.

The city and developer have also found ways to partner on infrastructure and process improvements needed to advance development at PV|303. An example of this is both private and public-sector teams working to get businesses from the initial proposal to a certificate of occupancy on new construction in less than nine months.

PV|303 is a premier business park in the southwestern United States. No other single business park in the West Valley has announced as much job growth and capital investment in 2017 as the PV|303 Business Park.

West Valley Quality of Life Enhancement Award

The Quality of Life Enhancement Award was developed to recognize individuals, organizations, businesses, facilities or programs which have enhanced the quality of life for West Valley residents.

Quality of Life Enhancement Award in the Community

WINNER: Tri-City West Thornwood Branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Phoenix

Caring adults + a safe environment + youth and teens = the Tri-City West Club (TCW) of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix. Welcoming kids from Avondale, Litchfield Park, Goodyear and Buckeye, the TCW Club enhances community life with after school and summer programs focused upon academic excellence, healthy lifestyle choices, good character development and job readiness. Club members interact with each other and staff in an environment that encourages personal development, inspires dreams and builds friendships. Physical health is enhanced while playing in the gym and enjoying daily nutritious hot meals and healthy snacks. Our prevention and leadership programs help youth make positive choices that lead to successful futures.

TCW kids represent a vulnerable population that struggles with numerous challenges, i.e. generational poverty, disparate literacy levels and other factors. The harsh economic reality is that 53% live at or below the Federal Poverty Level; an additional 19% are struggling financially at an FPL between 100- 150%. The TCW Club offers a safe and nurturing environment for kids to learn, grow and explore their options. Our programs are crucial for West Valley kids facing challenging life situations and in many instances, lack of structure, companionship and stimulating afterschool activities. The value of our programs is that the Club teaches them that these are neither the issues that define them nor have an impact upon who they can become.

The TCW Club has developed remarkable partnerships with Avondale’s Mayor’s Office, the Neighborhood & Family Services department and the Parks & Recreation department. Additionally, we have active partnerships with Estrella Mountain Community College, six Avondale elementary schools, two high schools and numerous charter schools. We have great respect for and appreciate the involvement from local police and fire departments. Our “sports connections” are strong and include the American Sports Center, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians. We work closely with area businesses and partner with nonprofit programs such as Read Better, Be Better. The West Valley Mavericks have generously provided support for our teen programs.