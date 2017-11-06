The Wigwam ranked No. 15 for Top Southwest Resorts

Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, recognizing The Wigwam as one of the top resorts to visit in the Southwest, ranking No. 15.

“The Wigwam is extremely honored to have been recognized by Condé Nast for its prestigious Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Award,” said Martin Greenwood, vice president managing director and general manager of The Wigwam. “We want to thank our dedicated staff and loyal guests from all over the world for helping us achieve such an accomplishment.”

More than 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on a record-breaking 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines, and 195 airports.

Situated on a spectacular estate-like setting, The Wigwam offers an authentic Southwest travel experience. The AAA Four-Diamond resort has a rich and vibrant 86-year history and is an ideal destination for high-level corporate retreats, business meetings, incentive travel, weddings and leisure. The Wigwam welcomes guests to create new memories at one of Arizona’s original iconic hotels and a famous landmark.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” Under Editor-in-Chief Pilar Guzmán, the Readers’ Choice Awards have become more selective and specific to the passions that inspire today’s travelers.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, available on newsstands nationwide on Oct. 24. The full list is published exclusively online, at www.CNTraveler.com/rca.