Willmeng Construction breaks ground on Gilbert Fire Station

A ceremony to announce the groundbreaking of Gilbert Fire Station No. 9 was held this morning. The 12,137-square-foot prototypical station, located near Higley and Ocotillo Roads, is being constructed by Willmeng Construction and designed by HDA Architects.

“As Gilbert continues to grow, we are excited to break ground on this new fire station which will enhance service to citizens in this area and further promote Gilbert’s commitment to safety,” said Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels.

A decade ago, the Town of Gilbert acquired several parcels of land for fire stations as part of the community’s master plan for growth. “Gilbert Fire Station #9 is the last fire station of that plan to be constructed,” said James Nelson, Gilbert Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief. “Now was the time to build No. 9 because residential construction in this area is growing, and response times to those homes are increasing.” The goal is to provide a 4-minute response time to all citizens.

The fire station will be completed in August 2018, and will help serve southern Gilbert as well as citizens of Queen Creek.

“Gilbert Fire Station No. 9 will have four apparatus bays, ten dorms, a residential style kitchen, a dining room and day room, numerous support facilities, and will accommodate three companies with alternating 24-hour shifts,” said Jason Alvarado, project manager. This will be the seventh fire station that he has completed for the Town of Gilbert. He and Keith Sabia, principal-in-charge, lead Willmeng’s construction efforts in the fire industry.

The single-story building will be constructed with jumbo brick masonry and insulated concrete form (ICF), an energy-saving insulation method that few cities use, according to Alvarado. In addition, the station will have a metal standing seam metal roof, an energy saving LED lighting system throughout, and low water use landscape materials. Like all fire stations, the building will have an apparatus bay for fire trucks, living quarters, and facilities such as a decontamination room and turn-out locker storage room.