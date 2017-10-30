Here are the winners of the 2017 Foodist Awards

The votes have been counted and the Arizona Restaurant Association has announced the 2017 winners of the Foodist Awards. The winners were honored at the Foodist Award Ceremony on October. 19. Here are the 2017 winners:

1. Uniquely Arizona – Cress on Oak Creek at L’Auberge de Sedona

2. Innovative Restaurant Concept – Hash Kitchen

3. Outstanding Multiple Location Restaurant – Postino Wine Café

4. Emerging Restaurant of the Year – Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse

5. Outstanding Food Truck – Short Leash Hot Dogs Food Truck

6. Best Dish: Tacos – Crujiente Tacos

7. Restaurant Manager – Nicholas Campisano (The Clever Koi)

8. Restaurant Employee – Sherry Dierauer (Ling & Louie’s Asian Bar & Grill)

9. Premier Cocktail Program – Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

10. Best Cocktail – The Smoking Cannon (UnderTow)

11. Premier Beer Program – Craft 64

12. Best Arizona Beer – Scottsdale Blonde (Huss Brewing Company)

13. Premier Wine Program – FnB Restaurant

14. Best Arizona Wine – Arizona Stronghold Vineyards

15. Top Mixologist – Garrit Guthrie (Market Street Kitchen)

16. Best Overall Beverage Program – Market Street Kitchen

17. Good Neighbor – Chompie’s Restaurant, Deli, and Bakery

18. Top Chef – Chef Joey Maggiore (Hash Kitchen)

19. Food Pioneer – Chef Tomaso Maggiore (Tomaso’s on Camelback; Tomaso’s When in Rome)