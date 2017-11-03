Workshops help you learn how to become an Angel investor

The PHX East Valley is home to some of Arizona’s top innovators and startups. Many entrepreneurs in the PHX East Valley have amazing business ideas, but ultimately lack funding to get off the ground.

This is where the PHX East Valley Angel Investor Initiative steps in to identify, educate and activate local angel investors. East Valley Partnership’s leaders are focused on providing these talented innovators access to early-stage capital to propel their business to the next level through local investment.

What is an Angel Investor?

An “Angel” is an individual with a net worth of $1 million or an annual personal income of $200,000, who invests his or her own money in a startup company in exchange for an equity share in the business. Many angels not only invest money into the business, they invest their time as additional capital to help grow the startup.

How do you become an Angel Investor?

In partnership with Arizona Tech Investors (ATI), East Valley Partnership will be hosting a series of free workshops at the ASU Chandler Innovation Center. These workshops are designed to educate those individuals interested in becoming angel investors with the various tools and resources needed to become a successful angel investor. After the completion of the workshops, those interested in moving forward will transition into members of ATI and begin diversifying their investment portfolios through angel investments.

East Valley Partnership’s second of six Angel Investor workshops will be held on Wednesday, November 8th from 5:00-6:00 pm. This workshop will provide potential investors with techniques on how to evaluate a startup idea as an investment opportunity. Register and learn more online at www.investphxev.org.

Upcoming Workshop Dates to Calendar:

12/6/17 – December 6: Is this Company Worth it?

1/10/18 – January 10: Setting the Terms of a Deal

2/7/18 – February 7: Trends in Investing, with a Nod to Venture Capital

3/7/18 – March 7: Angel Investing – Doing it