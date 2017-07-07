Mixed-use development The Local breaks ground July 11

The Local, a new, mixed-use development located at the intersection of University Drive and Ash Avenue in downtown Tempe, will officially break ground on Tuesday, July 11.

Developed by Denver-based Forum Real Estate Group, The Local will be a nine-story, luxury apartment residence anchored by Whole Foods Market 365. Representatives from Forum Real Estate Group and Whole Foods Market 365, along with Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell, will speak about the project at the groundbreaking press conference.

Additionally, partners of the project will ceremonially bury a time capsule, to acknowledge the city’s rich past and vibrant present, while looking toward to the future. Many items for the time capsule were provided by the Tempe History Museum, and decorative shovels designed by local artists from the Art Resource Center, will be used to bury the time capsule.

