Biomedical clinical research firm opens new center in Phoenix

Stephens & Associates will be opening its new clinical research center in mid-November near the I-17 and Peoria Avenue in Phoenix. Stephens & Associates, a full service contract research organization (CRO), has locations in Richardson, Texas, and additional testing capabilities in Tokyo, Japan, and South Korea. The new Phoenix office will be the second U.S.-based research center for the company.

“We had been searching for an additional domestic clinical research center for several months. The greater Phoenix area with its climate, large metropolitan area, diverse population and expansive health care and academic resources met all of our key business needs,” stated Thomas J. Stephens PhD, Stephen’s Founder and President.

The Phoenix Research Center will be responsible for carrying out the testing of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics and personal care products for safety, efficacy and substantiation of product performance. The clinical research testing is conducted through human study trials. Products are not tested on animals at the Phoenix Research Center.

“I’ve been conducting clinical trials here in the Valley for 12 years. The climate’s constancy, sun exposure, low humidity is ideal for conducting human trials for topical products, the amount of variability in results due to weather are significantly reduced,” stated Lawrence A. Rheins PhD, Phoenix Research Center’s site director. The population of 4.5 million residents in the Greater Phoenix area provides a diverse source of study participants for research studies designed to look at all kinds of conditions impacting on skin, hair and nails.

“Businesses are finding the I-17 corridor to be a solid location when good access and a central Valley location is needed. Stephens & Associates wanted convenience for both its employees and study participants. They found it on Peoria Avenue,” said Phoenix District 3 Councilwoman Debra Stark. “Phoenix is seeing a renaissance occurring in the Metrocenter neighborhood ahead of the Metro light rail extension across I-17 close to Stephens’ new location. The company joins Comcast and Centuri Construction as new major employers in this area.”

“The healthcare and biomedical industry in Greater Phoenix is one of the fastest growing industries in the region, outpacing the national average for growth exponentially,” said Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Companies like Stephens & Associates are able to open their doors because of the cluster of companies in the market and large talent pool in the region supporting growth in these industries.”

For more information about current openings available, visit http://www.stephens-associates.com/jobs/. If you are interested in participating in a clinical trial, learn more at http://www.stephens-associates.com/clinical-trials/.