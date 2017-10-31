Charley Freericks joins Novus Innovation Corridor project

Catellus Development Corporation welcomes Charley Freericks to its Arizona office leading the development of the Novus Innovation Corridor at Arizona State University’s Tempe Campus. Catellus serves as master developer of the 330-acre project.

“Charley’s deep experience in Arizona real estate and large-scale development is a strategic addition to our already experienced Arizona team,” said Greg Weaver, executive vice president of Catellus. “We are thrilled to leverage his insight and innovative operational perspective as Catellus moves into development of Novus Innovation Corridor.”

At completion, Novus will integrate roughly eight million square feet of private, mixed-use urban development with new and renovated, technology-enhanced collegiate athletic venues, ultimately bringing approximately 20,000 new jobs and 5,000 new residents to the downtown Tempe area. Private development in Novus likely will extend over the course of a 15 to 20-year period.

Freericks joins members of the Catellus Arizona team in Tempe and will work closely with leaders at the Catellus offices in California and Texas. He brings 30-plus years of experience in the real estate industry, engaging in the full spectrum of development, focused on large-scale community development and commercial/mixed-use environments.

“I am excited to help advance the vision of the Novus Innovation Corridor,” Freericks said. “Building on the location’s unique campus environment, transit connectivity, creating a world-class athletic destination, focusing on sustainability and utilizing ASU alliances makes this project unlike any other development. Holding two degrees from ASU, it’s also a fun homecoming for me to be back in Tempe again.”

For nearly two decades, Freericks was an executive with DMB Associates, Inc., serving as president from 2012 to 2016. Prior to DMB, he served as president of Talley Realty Group, a division of Talley Industries, Inc. (NYSE). He began his career in commercial brokerage with Grubb & Ellis in Phoenix.

Throughout his career, Freericks has been engaged in Arizona non-profit organizations that enhance the community and business environment. He is a full member of the Urban Land Institute (ULI) and has been a ULI member since 1985, currently serving as Chair of the Arizona District Council.

Freericks is chairman emeritus of Fighter Country Partnership and Fighter Country Foundation, the premier community support organizations for Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona. He currently serves on the board of the Arizona Community Foundation, an organization whose mission is to lead, serve, and collaborate to mobilize enduring philanthropy for a better Arizona. Additionally, Freericks is a former board member and past chair of Valley Partnership; former board member of the Arizona Zoological Society; and, a former board member and past chair of the Arizona Advisory Board of the Trust for Public Land.

Freericks resides in Scottsdale with Cathy, his wife of 35 years with whom he has two young adult children. He holds undergraduate and masters degrees in Business Administration from Arizona State University.