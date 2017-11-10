Tech Finders launches Finance Finders division

Tech Finders, an award-winning leader in the technical recruiting industry, today announced the launch of Finance Finders, a new division that will cater to the specific needs of the financial industry.

“As talent acquisition experts, we know the ins and outs of each industry’s specialized needs,” Tech Finders CEO and Founder, Sharon Bondurant says. “And we are excited to help financial companies hire their ideal candidates through Finance Finders.”

Kristi Berkhof, formerly of an international finance and accounting search firm, will lead the new division as Finance Finder’s Division Director of Finance and Accounting. Berkhof brings more than 10 years of financial industry experience and has served in talent management and finance and accounting practitioner roles.

“Kristi is sharp, resourceful and has her clients and candidates best interests at heart,” comments Bondurant. “She was our ideal candidate for the launch of Finance Finders and we are thrilled to now have her on board.”

Berkhof ‘s prior experience also includes serving in a financial capacity for leading companies such as Southwestern Eye Center, TAPFIN, Avnet and IKON Office Solutions. She earned a Bachelor Degree in Science of Business Management Degree and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

“I joined Finance Finders company because of my inspiring and driven colleagues who started and grew Tech Finders and HR Finders,” Berkhof says. “I want to make an impact, as they have. I am passionate about Finance Finders and helping companies find the right talent for their individual need.”

In Berkhof’s new role, she will identify, qualify, attract, and attain talent that is best suited for each company’s special needs. She will work with a compressive list of contract and direct hire positions that include Chief Financial Officers; Analysts; Financial Operational Managers; SAP specialists; Controllers; Accountants; Accounts Receivables; Accounts Payables; Bookkeepers; Process Managers; and other key financial roles.

“I enjoy working with people, growing relationships and helping companies,” Berkhof adds. “I look forward to growing the Finance Finders division, working with my great colleagues and enjoying every day along with way.”