Toll Brothers at Whitewing luxury home community opens in Gilbert

Toll Brothers at Whitewing, a private, staff-gated luxury home community, has opened at 2731 East Pelican Court in the heart of Gilbert.

According to Belfiore Real Estate Consulting based in Phoenix, Toll Brothers at Whitewing is already one of the Southeast Valley’s best sellers, recognized as the No. 1 top selling new home community priced over $550,000 in Gilbert as of July 11, 2017.

Set upon a backdrop of scenic mountain views, single-story homes range from 3,556 to 6,909 square feet of well-designed interior living with three to seven bedrooms and three-and-one-half to six-and-one-half- baths. Five home designs are offered, and the Cholla decorated model is now open for viewing.

In addition to a myriad of selections of a full-service Design Studio, the Toll Brothers at Whitewing floor plans may be personalized with an array of structural options such as basements, casitas, and additional garages.

Characterized by indoor-outdoor living spaces with courtyards, porches, banks of windows, and expansive glass, plans are purposefully designed to take full advantage of each home’s picturesque setting.

Estate-sized home sites are situated in an intimate, tranquil environment with meandering walking trails and a children’s playground.

Located in the Higley Unified School District, Toll Brothers at Whitewing is located two miles from the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway. Prices start from the upper $700,000s.

The sales office is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For additional information, visit Toll Brothers at Whitewing.

Toll Brothers At-Home Spa Is Haven for Mind, Body and Soul

Imagine having an at-home sanctuary to relax and rejuvenate, a private outdoor spa for your mind, body and soul.

The vision is a reality in the Parker home design at Adero Canyon, a new home community in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, created the space as an option for homeowners who aspire to a quiet at-home place to unwind. Set high among the mountains with picturesque Sonoran desert views, it’s a blissful personal retreat in the heart of Arizona’s Valley of the Sun.

Accessible from the home’s lavish master bath, the spa is surrounded by contemporary wood slats providing some shaded areas and to define the space. It includes a whirlpool hot tub with massaging jets and a cascading waterfall, massage tables and an outdoor shower with an refreshing rainfall shower head.

Landscaping and natural materials add to the soothing ambiance. The neutral color scheme, accented by custom white draperies that billow in the breeze, is understatedly elegant creating a calm, balanced Zen-like atmosphere for nurturing oneself in luxury.

“There are few things in life more enjoyable and enlightening than a destination spa, especially when that destination is within your own home,” Toll Brothers Senior Division Vice President Kevin Rosinski, said.

The outdoor spa is consistent with the Parker home’s overall architectural style and design. Distinguished by horizontal architecture with organic elements, the inspiration was to create an open, geometrically appealing, no-fuss floor plan with indoor and outdoor spaces flowing seamlessly with one another.

At the 2017 Pacific Coast Builders Conference prestigious Gold Nugget Awards, The Parker at Adero Canyon won the Grand Award for Best Single Family Detached Home 3,000 to 3,499 Square Feet.

For additional information about Toll Brothers Arizona, visit www.TollBrothers.com/luxury-homes/Arizona.