CBRE promotes Rocco Mandala to vice chairman

CBRE Group, Inc. promoted Rocco Mandala vice chairman with CBRE Capital Markets, Debt & Structured Finance, in Phoenix.

Since joining CBRE in 1995, Mandala has become a perennial top-10 percent originator nationally for CBRE Capital Markets, completing debt and equity transactions in excess of $7 billion. In 2016, Rocco was in the top three percent originator for all disciplines nationally.

“I am proud to congratulate Rocco on his promotion to vice chairman,” said Craig Henig, senior managing director and market leader for CBRE in Arizona. “For more than two decades, Rocco has been an exceptional partner to Phoenix investors and a national leader within CBRE Capital Markets. His contributions have created winning opportunities for our clients in addition to delivering market-leading debt and equity financing solutions.”

Prior to working at CBRE, Mandala entered the real estate finance industry in 1984 as a producer for H.S. Pickrell Company and then Mellon Bank and Boston Mortgage Company.

He has raised capital for a variety of property types, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, condo-conversions, hotels, mobile home parks and self-storage, working with institutional lenders spanning life insurance companies, Agency Lenders (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA HUD), pension funds, CMBS, opportunity funds and mezzanine lenders.

Additionally, Mandala has extensive fee appraisal experience as a former Certified General Real Estate Appraiser in Arizona and in Massachusetts. He received a bachelor’s degree in finance from Arizona State University.

