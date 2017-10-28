David Weekley Homes breaks ground on new Verrado community

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest private home builder, recently broke ground on the newest section within the active adult community of Victory at Verrado. Situated on 40-, 45- and 50-foot homesites, Mountainside at Victory will feature architectural designs inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright from the builder’s Encore product line. Sales are slated to begin in December.

As part of the popular 55+ lifestyle community, the Encore by David Weekley Homes offerings within Mountainside at Victory are one-story and situated on manageable homesites. The fully-furnished model home, The Discover, is currently under construction on the model row and will be available for tours this winter. Two additional model homes will also open in the first quarter of 2018.

In Mountainside at Victory, buyers can choose from 11 single-level floor plans ranging from 1,500 to 2,300 square feet of living space within the gated community. These Encore homes include two to five bedrooms, two to five full bathrooms and a mix of front and rear load two-car garages.

Homebuyers also have access to Mountainside at Victory-specific amenities, such as the swimming pool, fire pit and barbecue grills with seating in addition to the Victory at Verrado state-of-the-art amenity center, The Victory Club, which includes additional resort-style pools, fitness center, spa, restaurants and golf course. The community is located close to the White Tank Mountains and a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

For more information about Encore by David Weekley Homes in Mountainside at Victory, contact 800-486-3956.