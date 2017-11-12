Davis Enterprises completes Enterprise Deer Valley project

Davis Enterprises – Investments & Development, a family-owned business with many investments and redevelopment projects throughout the Valley, has completed a three-building project of 78,000+ square feet of new office and industrial space near the I-17 at 2005, 2015 and 2025 W. Deer Valley Rd.

The Enterprise Deer Valley project is ideally located on Deer Valley Road, with proximity to Interstate 17, Deer Valley Airport, and many well-known companies including Xerox, Honeywell, Discover and Safeway.

“With Deer Valley frontage, we can offer a retail aspect as well as small and mid-bay suites with secured outdoor yard spaces, which is unique in this market.” said Jenifer Davis Lunt of Davis Enterprises.

With ample parking throughout the three projects, Building A, B and C have move in ready spec suites available ranging as small as 3,200 SF-4,500 SF with Deer Valley Road frontage. Building A is 24,000 sq. ft and Buildings B and C are two 27,000 SF structures with suite sizes from 3,600 SF and private fenced yards. All three have the advantages of 18’ clear height, evaporative cooled warehouses, and 12’x14’ grade level warehouse doors. Spec Suites are move-in ready.