FOUND:RE Phoenix among Conde Nast’s Top Hotels in Southwest

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards with FOUND:RE Phoenix recognized as the #11 in Top Hotels in The Southwest and West, with a score of 91.32.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Dennis Park, general manager, “It recognizes our dedication to creating a unique guest experience, amplified by the contemporary art we incorporate into our hotel.”

Over 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on a record-breaking 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines, and 195 airports.

FOUND:RE Phoenix is an art-filled, luxurious, boutique hotel that fills guests with delight and wonder. The hotel enhances the city’s arts offerings with an impressive collection of contemporary art and creative programming woven into the entire guest experience. It is as if guests are in an ever-changing art gallery in the heart of downtown Phoenix. The hotel also has an on-site restaurant, MATCH Restaurant & Lounge, which amplifies the experience through its incredible dishes.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” Under Editor in Chief Pilar Guzmán, the Readers’ Choice Awards have become more selective and specific to the passions that inspire today’s travelers.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands nationwide on October 24, 2017. The full list is published exclusively online, at www.CNTraveler.com/rca.