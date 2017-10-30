LGE completes $5M expansion for Legacy Traditional Schools

LGE Design Build recently completed construction on a large-scale expansion of the Legacy Traditional Schools campus in Surprise, paving the way for a larger-than-ever student body to walk through its doors in time for fall semester.

Construction on the state-of-the-art, 34,000 square-foot charter school campus addition at the northeast corner of Sweetwater and Bullard avenues began in January, with finishing touches completed by mid-July. In addition to housing Legacy students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades, the new area offers expanded cafeteria space, a 4,000-square-foot, turf-covered recreation and fitness area and a new, cutting-edge computer lab.

“We’re thrilled with the final product, and our students are benefiting tremendously by having the expansion completed in time for this school year,” said Legacy Traditional School’s CEO Brandon Jones. “We had high hopes for this new addition, and for getting its doors open on time, and, as always, LGE delivers as promised.”

The campus also offers an assortment of new amenities that allow the school to better serve its student body’s growing interest in the arts, among them a new piano lab for its Mozart Performing Arts Program.

“This isn’t our first exposure to the Legacy Schools system, so we were familiar with its emphasis on the arts, and we had an idea of the special considerations and steps the project would entail from the outset,” said LGE Design Build’s President and CEO David Sellers. “Our prior work with Legacy Schools helped ease the construction process, and we’re happy to have played a role in getting more kids off Legacy’s waiting list and into its classrooms.”

For more about Legacy Traditional Schools and its campuses across Arizona, visit LegacyTraditional.org. For more about LGE Design Build, visit LGEDesignBuild.com.