Shea Homes closes on 124 home sites in Peoria

Shea Homes has purchased 29 acres of land located at 75th Avenue and Jomax Road in Peoria, closing escrow on October 13, 2017. The seller was Aloravita I, LLC. Construction of model homes is slated to begin third quarter of 2018.

“Peoria’s economic growth continues to draw more new homebuyers to the area, and we are excited to be a part of this vibrant new community at Aloravita,” said David Garcia, Shea Homes Arizona Vice President of Land Acquisition and Development. “This community is in a terrific area with thriving employment, schools, and transportation corridor. Not only that, but the topography truly sets it apart.”

The homebuilder plans to build 124 single family homes in this new Shea Homes community. The homes will range in size from approximately 1,967-3,600 square feet, and should be available for sale in early 2019.

Shea Homes, along with Pulte and Taylor-Morrison are involved in the upcoming Aloravita master planned community.

Earlier this year, Shea Homes opened three other Peoria communities, Evolve, Latitude and Reserves at Cantilena, which when complete, will bring 135 homes when the three communities are complete.