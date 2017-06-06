Arizona Entrepreneur launches music streaming platform

Arizona will soon be known as the “independent music capital of the world” with the launch of Arena Music, the first and only streaming music platform built on the concept of fair pay for artists and free play for listeners. By leveraging music as a loss leader, Arena is helping artists and labels redirect consumer attention to exclusive merchandise offerings in an industry where consumers no longer buy music to own. Founded by local entrepreneur Damon Evans, Arena is designed to offer musicians and artists a new opportunity to earn a fair living from their creative work.

“Through the platform we’ve created, we are able to pay the highest rates in the world for music streams and merchandise sales,” says Damon Evans, the founder of Arena. “Artists simply cannot sustain a career in music from the low streaming royalties today’s most popular subscription platforms pay per stream. If we don’t act now, there will be no more music.”

Artists who work directly with Arena earn no less than a full $0.01 for each stream. Spotify and Pandora, the world’s most used services, pay just $0.003-$0.006 thousandths of a penny per play and do not support other sales formats. By paying the highest royalties for merchandise sales and music streams, Arena Music has positioned itself to be a primary destination for artists and labels who want to maximize their earnings for both new releases and back catalog titles.

For musicians, Arena offers full sales support and real-time accounting, under a simple non-exclusive service agreement. Artists can earn more for every on-demand print sold on products, such as t-shirts, hoodies and caps, than any other music or merchandising storefront online today. Arena Music is also the only streaming service to offer monthly royalty payouts through BitCoin.

Arena streams singles and albums from both independent and major label artists without commercials, interruptions or a monthly subscription fee. It builds a new unique playlist every time users press play on any artist, album or genre channel. The user-friendly mobile app allows fans to purchase exclusive artist merchandise from anywhere in the world. Arena also operates the only streaming music rewards program in existence which allows listeners to earn credits by simply using the service. The patent-pending Listen to Own (LTO) rewards program gives listeners the option of choosing between a $1 Arena credit or a free download anytime they’ve listened to any single song five times through the service.

“Arena makes the artist and their fans happy,” says Evans. “It provides knowledge and direction for today’s creative and artistic communities through an ad free and subscription free merchandising storefront designed to build and sustain viable careers in music. We’ve fixed a broken industry. Arena is the new future for music.”

Arena Music will soon launch a crowdfunding campaign through Wefunder.com to market an investment opportunity to musicians, producers, record labels and both accredited and non-accredited investors interested in owning a piece of the nation’s only independently owned music streaming platform. Currently, Arena exists as the largest commercial music platform that is neither funded by, or in any other way, associated with the three major labels. Download the Arena Music app free on iOS and Android. For more information on Arena and its music and merchandise services, visit www.arena.com.