Industry Leaders of Arizona: Ballet Arizona

Leadership: Samantha Turner, executive director; Christopher J. Marsh, director of finance

What it does: The only professional ballet company in the greater Phoenix community that creates, performs and teaches classical and contemporary ballet.

How it leads: For the past 15 seasons Ballet Arizona has blossomed under the artistic leadership and vision of Ib Andersen. The School of Ballet Arizona under the direction of School Director Carlos Valcarcel has expanded to unprecedented levels of enrollment for students and adult students alike, as well as through expanding accessibility programs such as Dance for Parkinson’s Disease and Adaptive Dance for Down Syndrome.

