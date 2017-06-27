Celebrate Social Media Day in Phoenix Warehouse District on Friday

Social Media Day, created by Mashable.com eight years ago and celebrated on June 30 annually, is honored for the seventh year in downtown Phoenix.

The event is split into an all-day and evening event starting at the Galvanize Phoenix offices in the Phoenix Warehouse District and Chase Field.

During the day at Galvanize, the focus will be on education on social media best methods and practices from local industry leaders. The event moves to the ballpark for an afternoon of networking and an exclusive panel featuring social media leaders from local Arizona sports franchises, including the Diamondbacks, Coyotes, Suns and Cardinals. The evening is capped off with tickets to that evening’s game versus the Colorado Rockies, with an on-field VIP experience available for a limited number of attendees.

“The main goal of this year’s event is to reach and educate local business owners who want to learn the effective social media and digital marketing tactics and methods” said Vincent Orleck, president of Social Media Club Phoenix, “There are so many opportunities now with all of the available channels and platforms to make them work for your business, it’s just a matter of figuring out what’s worth your time.”

The day will consist primarily of a keynote, breakout sessions, networking and panel discussions all featuring nationally recognized, locally-based industry leaders including:

“Funderdome” TV show business mentor and GoDaddy Sr. Communications Director/EIC, Shawn Pfunder

Social media/marketing managers for the 4 local major pro sports franchises (Suns, Coyotes, Diamondbacks, Cardinals)

Tim Holladay, CEO/Co-Founder of Crowd Mics

Martin Jones, Sr Manager, Social Media/Content/Digital Marketing for Cox Communications

Part 1 of the event at Galvanize Phoenix is free. Part 2 at Chase Field requires a ticket purchase of either $20 or $49, with the latter containing an exclusive on-field VIP experience during batting practice and the national anthem.