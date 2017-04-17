HGTV star partners with Desert Schools Federal Credit Union

Arizona fans of HGTV’s top-rated show “Love It Or List It” will be ecstatic to learn that the show’s star, Hilary Farr, has signed an exclusive contract to partner with Desert Schools Federal Credit Union for the “Love My Home” sweepstakes.

The contest, open to all Arizona homeowners in Maricopa, Gila and Pinal Counties, will award $100,000 in cash to multiple winners, including a highly coveted grand prize consisting of a $75,000 and a private, in-home distinctive design recommendation from Hillary Farr.

“Desert Schools has always placed a huge emphasis on giving back to the community, and this contest is an especially fun way for us to do something exciting for a few local homeowners,” said Cathy Graham, chief marketing officer for Desert Schools. “Through the ‘Love My Home’ sweepstakes, we are fortunate enough to provide five Arizonans with the incredible opportunity to enhance their homes with upgrades and amenities they’ve been dreaming about; a luxury many may not have the ability to see through otherwise.”

The Desert Schools “Love My Home” sweepstakes will award four additional prizes, including a second prize of $10,000. Three third-place winners will each receive a $5,000 cash prize.

Beginning May 1, contestants may enter the sweepstakes at www.desertschools.org/lovemyhome. Entrants should be prepared to explain how they’d plan to renovate their home should they win one of the prizes. Winners will be notified shortly after the close of the contest on July 15. To be considered for a prize, contestants must own a home within Maricopa, Gila and Pinal Counties.