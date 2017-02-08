Great Hearts Academies
Industry Leaders of Arizona: Great Hearts Academies

Posted February 8, 2017 by

Leadership: Ward Huseth, CEO

Website: greatheartsaz.org

What it does: 501(c)(3) nonprofit that operates a network of high-performing public charter schools, serving over 11,000 students in 23 academies across Metro Phoenix.

How it leads: Founded in 2003, Great Hearts grew from a single school in a leased space to become Arizona’s largest charter school network, serving more than 11,000 students in 23 academies across metro Phoenix. An analysis of statewide SAT scores placed all five of Great Hearts’ eligible high schools within the top 15 public high schools across Arizona.

