Jokake Construction Services
Photo courtesy of Jokake Construction Services

Industry Leaders of Arizona: Jokake Construction Services

Posted February 9, 2017 by

Leadership: Casey Cartier, president and CEO; David Miller, CFO

Website: jokake.com

What it does: Plans, coordinates, communicates and delivers construction and facility services.

How it leads: In an industry where success correlates to revenue and profits, Jokake looks to corporate culture as the mark of success. “Culture is not about office pets or foosball tables, it’s about creating an environment that encourages and promotes personal and professional growth opportunities,” Cartier says. “There’s a lot of accountability in our culture to constantly improve, innovate and grow. When you place entrepreneurial-minded individuals in this environment, you witness sustainable growth.”

Honor the 2017 Industry Leaders of Arizona at the awards ceremony and dinner on Feb. 23 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn. Purchase tickets here.

POSTED: . TAGS: , , ,
Michael Gossie

About Michael Gossie

Michael Gossie is an award-winning journalist who has earned more than 50 awards for writing, editing and design. He studied economics at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., and put his entrepreneurial spirit to work in 2007, using a 200-year-old family recipe to launch an Italian sauce company. He is a competitive marathon runner, Ironman triathlete and is most proud of being the founding president of the Steuben Arc Foundation in Upstate New York, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities, including his sister.

What are your thoughts on this? Give us your comment.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Anti-spam: complete the taskWordPress CAPTCHA