Industry Leaders of Arizona: Jokake Construction Services

Leadership: Casey Cartier, president and CEO; David Miller, CFO

Website: jokake.com

What it does: Plans, coordinates, communicates and delivers construction and facility services.

How it leads: In an industry where success correlates to revenue and profits, Jokake looks to corporate culture as the mark of success. “Culture is not about office pets or foosball tables, it’s about creating an environment that encourages and promotes personal and professional growth opportunities,” Cartier says. “There’s a lot of accountability in our culture to constantly improve, innovate and grow. When you place entrepreneurial-minded individuals in this environment, you witness sustainable growth.”

