Meet the Most Influential Women in Arizona for 2017

The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2017 show things are actually getting better for female leaders in the business world.

Consider this:

A study by Talentful, recruitment experts, compared some of the world’s most powerful male and female CEOs of Fortune 1000 companies to see how gender roles are gradually improving within the business sector. The results showed:

• In a list of 1,000 CEOs, 54 were women, which, although still relatively a small number, is a sign of slow improvement within the business sector. During the last study, there were only 52 women in the list.

• But where it matters most — money — the women cashed in. Out of the 1,000 CEOs, the second, third and fourth best-paid positions are all women, beaten only by Disney CEO Robert Iger, who received the most overall compensation.

• And where is matters a lot — education — the women out-performed the men. Twenty-five of the female CEOs had master of business administration degress, compared with just 21 male CEOs who had MBA degrees.

Nowhere is the rise of female leaders more prevalent or more pronounced than it is in Arizona. Female leaders have risen to the top in almost every industry, as evidenced by Az Business magazine’s Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2017. This year’s list includes a mayor, the CEO of an aerospace company, tribal leaders, an Olympic champion, a leader whose company took off after she appeared on “Shark Tank,” and a doctor whose decision to place her baby up for adoption as a 16-year-old drove her to become an OB-GYN.

While their resumes, back stories and industries may differ, each woman on the list procured influence in their respective fields through hard-earned track records of professional excellence, leadership, innovation and community impact. The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business are changing the face of Arizona business.

Here are the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2017:

• Catherine Alonzo, founding partner, Javelina

• Monica Antone, lieutenant governor, Gila River Indian Community

• Kelly Barr, senior director of environmental management and chief sustainability and compliance executive, SRP

• Ann Becker, vice president and chief procurement officer, APS

• Maja Berlin-Del Vigna, vice president and general counsel, Commercial Electronic Solutions & Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell International Inc.

• Noreen Bishop, Arizona market manager, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

• Lorry Bottrill, chief operating officer, Mercy Care Plan

• Jenn Daniels, mayor, Town of Gilbert

• Paris Davis, vice president/Northwest Arizona retail banking division manager, Washington Federal

• Kimberly A. Demarchi, partner, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

• Allison DeVane, founder, Teaspressa

• Amber Gilroy, senior vice president of operations, Cancer Treatment Centers of America

• Denise Gredler, founder and CEO, BestCompaniesAZ

• Nancy Ham, CEO, WebPT

• Michele Y. Halyard, MD, dean, Mayo Clinic School of Medicine, Arizona Campus

• Sandra Hudson, president, TrustBank Arizona

• Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, executive director, ASU Gammage

• Mystie Johnson Foote, MD, CEO, Banner Medical Group

• Jennifer Kaplan, owner, Evolve Public Relations and Marketing

• Christina Kwasnica, MD, medical director of neuro-rehabilitation, Barrow Neurological Institute

• Laura Lawless Robertson, partner, Squire Patton Boggs

• Shawn Linam, CEO, Qwaltec

• Shari Lott, founder and CEO, SpearmintLOVE

• Fran Mallace, vice president, Cox Media

• Dawn Meidinger, director, Fennemore Craig

• Marcia Mintz, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix

• Desirae Outcalt, vice president relationship manager, Biltmore Bank

• Renee Parsons, co-founder, Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

• Melissa Proctor, shareholder, Polsinelli

• Sissie Roberts Shank, president and CEO, Chas Roberts A/C & Plumbing

• Jane Russell-Winiecki, chairwoman, Yavapai-Apache Nation

• Deanna Salazar, senior vice president and general counsel, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

• Catherine Scrivano, president, CASCO Financial Group

• Lawdan Shojaee, CEO, Axosoft

• Sheryl A. Sweeney, shareholder, Ryley Carlock & Applewhite

• Sally A. Taylor, CEO, KeatsConnelly

• Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Olympic gold medalist and founder of Amy’s Army

• Katee Van Horn, vice president of global engagement and inclusion, GoDaddy

• Ashley Villaverde Halvorson, partner , Jones, Skelton & Hochuli

• Jacque Westling, partner, Quarles & Brady

• Jeri Williams, chief of police, City of Phoenix

Check back here over the coming weeks to read individual profiles of all the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2017.