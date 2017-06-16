Phoenix tech leaders align to address demand for digital healthcare

Four Phoenix based health tech companies announced an alliance to promote innovation in digital healthcare in Arizona, strategically focusing on improving healthcare processes and providing connected care to patients outside of the care setting. The companies, led by seasoned Valley entrepreneurs, includes: Life365, an integrator of digital health solutions and enabler of remote health monitoring; iTel, a provider of two way HIPAA compliant video; HybridChart, a cloud based comprehensive rounding solution for providers with electronic health record and telemedicine integration; and revMD, a healthcare revenue cycle management company. The strategic relationship unites condition management, medical record integration, and medical billing/revenue services into a new integrated platform that enables health systems to transition more care for patients outside of the clinical setting.

“Healthcare is moving beyond the walls of the hospital, patients at home can now be seamlessly and cost-effectively connected to their care providers,” said Kent Dicks, Life365 CEO and Founder. “Partnering with innovative companies like ITel, revMD and HybridChart is critical to transforming conventional processes in healthcare. Phoenix is gaining recognition as a hotbed of healthcare innovation, and it was a kind of serendipitous thing that our companies could come together and share our enthusiasm in promoting unique healthcare initiatives aimed at serving our diverse Arizona populations – rural, urban, aging, underserved, minorities and veterans. This alignment demonstrates the power in combining fragmented products and services together on one scalable platform to deliver a more robust solution that improves operational efficiency for health systems and better care to patients.”

Advances in technology, demand for rich health data, and changes in healthcare financial models are shaping the drive for digital healthcare. The future of healthcare is about connecting patients at home.

iTel’s video health platform is an example of connecting the doctor’s office with patients at home. “iTel is proud to partner with HybridChart, revMD and now Life365 to bring a comprehensive solution to market,” said Eric Greenman, M.D., iTel CEO and Founder. Our ability to bring remote clinical consults and coaching into the patient’s home will be even more powerful when combined with the insights gathered from biometric and behavioral data that can now be collected remotely. Aligning with partners on a common software platform allows health systems to integrate once for access to a multitude of remote engagement, monitoring, and treatment solutions to extend their reach beyond what has previously been possible.”

Healthcare providers today need a variety of solutions to manage not just their patients — but their practices and workflow as well. HybridChart was created out of the need to simplify the way data is entered into Electronic Health Records at the point of care. Greg Sanders, M.D., HybridChart CEO and Founder stated, “We allow everyone in medical facilities and practices to be connected and organized in the cloud – from billers to front-office staff to providers. Doctors and nurses have very little time to capture and code data while caring for their patients. We created HybridChart to speed up and increase the efficiency of working inside the point of care and we’re now excited to now be part of a broader platform that can drive operational efficiency outside the hospital, including home health visits from medical and non-medical staff. An integrated platform allows everybody in the process to stay connected much more efficiently.”

As the digital healthcare landscape changes and reimbursement for remote healthcare continues to grow, informed coding and billing management will be critical. “revMD allows for efficient billing and collection of reimbursement revenue,” said Chris Asterino, revMD CEO and Founder. “Our physician clients are in the practice of Medicine, revMD.com is in the business of healthcare. With financial models rapidly changing, we need aggregated solutions in order to scale, and in order to scale, we need to be integrated on a common platform. This alliance gives revMD the ability to scale the economics of care going forward and help more physicians stay independent while creating value in their practice..”