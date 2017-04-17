SRP helps customers choose solar installer

Installing solar on a home can be a complex process, and Salt River Project has a new Preferred Solar Installer Program to help customers make the best, informed decisions for their particular needs. The program provides a resource for customers to find participating solar installers to guide them through the process.

Qualified SRP Preferred Solar Installers must meet certain safety and quality specifications and also be in good standing with the Better Business Bureau and the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. SRP will host regular training sessions to help educate installers on how to maximize the customer’s system performance as it relates to the Customer Generation Price Plan.

“Our goal is to assist customers who are considering solar in every step of the process, from evaluating financing options to choosing a solar installer to interconnecting their system to the grid.” said Lori Singleton, director of Customer Programs and Operations Support. “We recognize that deciding to install solar is a big decision for a customer, and we want the customer’s experience to be a positive one.”

For a limited time, SRP Preferred Solar Installers will also offer qualifying customers a $250 SRP rebate on select demand management systems, which will help customers manage their demand on SRP’s Customer Generation Price Plan. The demand management system is an innovative tool that automatically cycles large appliances during peak hours when a customer’s home energy use is nearing a preset demand level selected by the customer. Customers have the ability to choose the order in which appliances cycle.

Currently the SRP Preferred Solar Installers are American Solar & Roofing, Argent Solar, Arizona Energy Pros, Elevation Solar, Harmon Solar, New Sun Energies, PEP Solar, Premier Solar Solutions, Redline Electric & Solar, Solar Topps and Sun Valley Solar Solutions. Additional companies are under review and will be added to the list.

SRP supports customers who are looking for ways to maximize their energy efficiency and offset their energy usage through solar and other forms of distributed energy resources. Nearly 16,000 SRP customers have adopted residential rooftop solar.

For more information about the new SRP Preferred Solar Installer Program and demand management rebate program, go to srpnet.com/solarinstallers.

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest provider of electricity in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving more than 1 million customers. SRP also is the metropolitan area’s largest supplier of water, delivering about 800,000 acre-feet annually to municipal, urban and agricultural water users.