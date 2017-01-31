Walton Investment To Accelerate Sustainability Efforts

ASU Sustainability Solutions Festival

Arizona State University is hosting sustainability events for the month of February. The Sustainability Solutions Festival of events will take place in Phoenix, Tempe and downtown Phoenix.

There will be conferences, community gatherings and film screenings encouraging students to  “(re)imagine a more sustainable world.”

Designing with Nature: How Biophilic Design Improves Lives; February 2, Noon – 1:15 p.m | ASU Tempe campus

Night of the Open Door: ASU Downtown; February 3, 4p.m. – 9 p.m.| ASU Downtown campus

Meet Me Downtown Sustainability Walk;February 6, 5 p.m. | Downtown Phoenix

Rooted in Peace,” Film Screening; February 7, 6:50 p.m | Harkins Valley Art Theater, Tempe

City Lights Movie Night – featuring Home; February 10, 6:30 p.m. | CityScape, Phoenix

