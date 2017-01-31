ASU Sustainability Solutions Festival

Arizona State University is hosting sustainability events for the month of February. The Sustainability Solutions Festival of events will take place in Phoenix, Tempe and downtown Phoenix.

There will be conferences, community gatherings and film screenings encouraging students to “(re)imagine a more sustainable world.”

Events

Designing with Nature: How Biophilic Design Improves Lives; February 2, Noon – 1:15 p.m | ASU Tempe campus

Night of the Open Door: ASU Downtown; February 3, 4p.m. – 9 p.m.| ASU Downtown campus

Meet Me Downtown Sustainability Walk;February 6, 5 p.m. | Downtown Phoenix

“Rooted in Peace,” Film Screening; February 7, 6:50 p.m | Harkins Valley Art Theater, Tempe

City Lights Movie Night – featuring Home; February 10, 6:30 p.m. | CityScape, Phoenix

Click here for the full list of events with dates, times and locations.