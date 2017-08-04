Trump features Scottsdale’s GlobalMed at White House

GlobalMed, the worldwide leader in telemedicine delivery solutions, was highlighted in the Aug. 3 White House press conference with its ClinicalAccess Station, TotalExam 3 Camera, Transportable Exam Station, and eNcounter software platform. During the conference, President Trump, along with Secretary of Veteran Affairs, Dr. David J. Shulkin, demonstrated telemedicine innovations that improve veteran healthcare.

Dr. Shulkin showcased the GlobalMed equipment, highlighting a dermatological use case for the ClinicalAccess Station with a veteran patient at a VA clinic in Grant Pass, Oreg., as well as touted the portability of the Transportable Exam Station (TES) to President Trump. While presenting the TES and clarifying this is the same equipment used on Air Force One, Dr. Shulkin stated, “This is actually the new doctor’s bag, the doctor’s bag of the future.”

In partnership with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), Joel E. Barthelemy, CEO of GlobalMed, has been working diligently with his team since 2008 to increase access to medical care for thousands of veterans across the country as well as in U.S. territories. Through increased access to medical care, veterans similar to Barthelemy, are able to receive treatment faster; resulting in decreased recovery times, increased patient satisfaction and outcomes, as well as a significant reduction in the amount of money and resources utilized to treat veteran patients.

This proven technology platform has enabled the VA to target care and case management to improve access to care and improve the health of veterans nationwide and beyond.

“With telemedicine solutions like GlobalMed, hundreds of thousands of veterans are receiving the necessary treatment they require,” says Joel E. Barthelemy, CEO of GlobalMed. “We’re extremely proud to work with the VA to help them provide healthcare access to those who have fought for our country and put their lives on the line for our freedom.”